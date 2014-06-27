BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
OSLO, June 27 Norwegian energy firm Statoil drilled a dry well offshore Faroe Islands, it said on Friday.
This was the second exploration well drilled in the license, some 130 kilometres offshore the Faroes.
Statoil, the operator of the license, holds 35 percent, ExxonMobil has 49 percent, OMV 15 percent and Atlantic Petroleum 1 percent.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.