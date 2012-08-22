* To expand Gullfaks South lifetime beyond 2030

* Installing 2 new subsea templates and drilling 6 wells

* To boost recovery by 65 mln boe (Adds detail)

OSLO, Aug 22 Norway's Statoil ASA will invest 8.5 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) to extend the lifetime of the Gullfaks South North Sea oil and gas field, improving recovery rates at one of its many ageing fields in the area, it said on Wednesday.

Statoil will install two new subsea templates - large steel structures used as a base for structures such as wells - and will drill six extra wells, boosting recovery by 65 million barrels of oil equivalent and extending the field's lifetime beyond 2030.

The measures represent a big step for a field that was discovered in 1978 and started producing in 1998.

Statoil has struggled with the field in recent years and in 2008 it shut some production to maintain adequate pressure levels in the reservoir. Production last year was less than half of the 2005 peak.

Oil production offshore of Norway, the world's eighth-largest exporter, has been declining steadily since hitting a peak in 2000, but a string of big discoveries, improved recovery methods and a move into the Arctic Barents Sea have improved prospects for the sector.

Statoil said existing wells at Gullfaks South are being reopened this year and production from new installations is expected from 2014.

Gullfaks South, adjacent to the much bigger Gullfaks field, is expected to produce 30,000 barrels of oil per day this year and 2.3 billion cubic meters of gas, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said.

The NPD earlier estimated that 60 percent of the field's original resource has been recovered and at the start of the year, the field had just 74 million barrels of oil and 33.9 billion cubic meters of gas left.

($1 = 5.8752 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Holmes)