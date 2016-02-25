OSLO Feb 25 Statoil has made a small gas discovery in the North Sea, with reserves seen at between one million and two million standard cubic metres, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

Statoil is the operator of the license, called PL104, with a stake of 49.3 percent. The other partners are Norway's Petoro with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7 percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)