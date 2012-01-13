OSLO Jan 13 Norwegian oil company Statoil
said it has temporarily shut down production at its
Snoehvit gas field in the Barents Sea after a water line
ruptured at the onshore processing plant.
"We are working to clarify the cause of the water leakage
and preparing the repair work, so that we can resume production
quickly," Øivind Nilsen, production director for the plant, said
in a statement.
The water line that broke was part of the plant's fixed
fire-fighting system.
Average output from the plant, which liquefies gas from the
field for ship transport, amounts to some 5.76 billion cubic
metres per year. Technical problems have caused a series of
shut-downs in the past year.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)