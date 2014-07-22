OSLO, July 22 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made a small, uncommercial natural gas find in the Norwegian Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Statoil owns 35 percent of the production license, called PL 615, ConocoPhillips has 25 percent while Austria's OMV and state holding firm Petoro each have 20 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)