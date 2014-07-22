BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply sees Q1 sales $332 mln - $337 mln
* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - for three months ended April 2, 2017, we expect net loss to be $11.2 million to $10.2 million
OSLO, July 22 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil made a small, uncommercial natural gas find in the Norwegian Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.
Statoil owns 35 percent of the production license, called PL 615, ConocoPhillips has 25 percent while Austria's OMV and state holding firm Petoro each have 20 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - on April 14 entered into a first amendment to its fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing