OSLO Oct 2 Statoil said on Tuesday its gas production on the Norwegian continental shelf was reduced by 12 million cubic metres per day due to "decreased availability".

The company said the outage was to last for one day, without explaining the reasons or clarifying which production facility was affected.

Gas system operator Gassco said earlier on Monday that ramping up production at the Kollsnes plant, which processes gas for exports to Britain and continental Europe, would be delayed for one day until Wednesday.

Gassco is the operator of the plant while Statoil is the technical service provider.

