OSLO, April 25 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday it agreed to take a 35 percent working interest in the Deepwater Tano/Cape Three Points deepwater licence offshore Ghana from Hess through a farm in agreement.

Statoil will assume a 35 percent working interest in the licence and carry a proportional share of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation's interest, amounting to a total paying interest of 38.89 percent.

Hess will retain a 55 percent working interest and GNPC its 10 percent carried interest.