OSLO, March 20 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil was awarded 15 leases in the central region of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, raising its total number of Gulf leases to 340, the company said.

State controlled Statoil plans to drill two to three wells within the next 12 months in Gulf leases it operates and also plans to participate in one or two wells to be drilled by a lease partner, it added in a statement.

As part of the sale conducted by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, it secured the "Walker Ridge 271", its top priority in the sale, it added.