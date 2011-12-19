* Production drilling to resume early 2012

* Gullfaks C platform evacuated in May 2010, shut 2 months

By Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Dec 19 Production at the major North Sea field Gullfaks will remain lower than planned in 2012 as operator Statoil deals with the safety issues that led the company to downgrade its 2011 production guidance earlier this year.

Output at the field has been curtailed throughout 2011 and for several months in 2010 after the firm had to shut 28 percent of its wells over safety concerns.

The partial shutdown caused Statoil to cut its guidance for 2011's overall production in February. The firm now expects output this year to be slightly below 2010's 1.9 million barrels per day.

Statoil was "normalising" the situation and production at the field was "on its way to what it was before", Oystein Michelsen, Statoil's head of production and development in Norway, told a news conference on Monday.

Asked by Reuters whether production at the field would be below normal next year, Michelsen said: "In relation to the plans that we originally had, it will."

The executive declined to give details on the volumes of the production cuts seen at Gullfaks over the period, saying that Statoil would give more details on that point at its quarterly results in February.

Production drilling at the field would resume sometime in the first quarter after being suspended since the end of 2010, the firm said.

Gullfaks is the fourth-largest oil discovery ever made off Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, with an estimated 105 million barrels of oil reserves remaining as of Jan 1.

The field is expected to produce 137,000 barrels per day in January, up from 110,000 barrels in December and 85,500 in November, according to loading schedules provided by trade sources.

EVENT COULD HAVE CAUSED MAJOR ACCIDENT

Statoil had to reduce production at the field after an event in May 2010, when the firm evacuated and shut one of three platforms, Gullfaks C, after changes in well pressure led to a fault on one of two valves designed to prevent a blowout.

Output only resumed in mid-July 2010 after Statoil installed three cement plugs and one mechanical plug in the faulty well.

The country's oil safety watchdog later said the event could have led to a blowout and that only luck prevented a major accident.

Later that summer Statoil closed 50 out of 178 wells at the field, either water and gas injection wells aimed at maintaining pressure in the reservoir, or production wells taking hydrocarbons to the platforms above.

Out of the 50 wells, 20 were closed over concerns about their integrity, while the remaining 30 were closed because they were unable to produce oil and gas with fewer injection wells available to maintain pressure in the reservoir.

The closure meant that production had dropped by a third to 12,000 cubic metres per day in February 2011 compared with November 2010, Statoil previously said, and would cut 2011 production by some 30,000 barrels per day.

On Monday Statoil said 20 of those 50 shut wells had been reopened and it would implement new measures to improve the way it handles safety issues, including reducing bureaucracy or improving the leadership skills of managers.

"We have had examples of people who do not feel they are being heard, feel they are not being taken seriously and that the reactions from managers are negative," said Michelsen.

"We need to have an open organistion so that we can conduct our activities in the safest way possible. It is important that no one feels they cannot come forward if there are bad or dangerous situations."

The partners in Gullfaks are Statoil, with 70 percent, and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, with 30 percent. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)