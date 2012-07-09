OSLO, July 9 Statoil has restarted
production at its Gullfaks A oil platform in the North Sea,
after it was shut down due to a ballast tanker leak at end-June,
a spokesman said on Monday.
"Production on Gullfaks A was restarted last Friday, and it
has returned to normal production levels, Statoil's spokesman
Baard Glad Pedersen said.
He declined to provide the production levels, but the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate estimates oil production from
Gullfaks field to be 40,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012.
However, all oil and gas production on the Norwegian
continental shelf could be shut from Tuesday if the government
doesn't intervene to stop a planned lockout.