OSLO Dec 19 Production at major North Sea
field Gullfaks will be lower than normal again in 2012, Norway's
Statoil said on Monday, repeating previous guidance and
adding it had reopened some wells that had been closed due to
safety concerns.
Output at the field has been curtailed throughout 2011 and
for several months in 2010 after the firm had to shut 50 out of
178 wells over safety concerns.
The company said on Monday that 20 of the 50 shut wells have
been restarted. Production, it added, has seen "positive
development" and was "on its way to what it was before".
No precise numbers were given.
The partial shutdown caused Statoil earlier this year to cut
its guidance for 2011's overall production. The firm has said it
expects output this year to be slightly below 2010's 1.9 million
barrels or oil equivalent per day.
Gullfaks is the fourth-largest oil discovery ever made off
Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil exporter, with an
estimated 2.3 billion barrels in reserves.
The field is expected to produce 137,000 barrels per day in
January, up from 110,000 barrels in December and 85,500 in
November, according to loading schedules provided by trade
sources.
The partners in Gullfaks are Statoil, with 70 percent, and
Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, with 30 percent.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Joachim Dagenborg)