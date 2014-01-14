(Updates with Statoil comment)
OSLO Jan 14 Norwegian energy firm Statoil
has halted oil production at the Gullfaks B platform in
the North Sea after discovering a hole in a pipe to the flare
system, it said on Tuesday.
"We halted production yesterday (Monday) after we found a
hole in the torch system," Statoil spokesman Oerjan Heradstveit
said. "We will repair the small hole on the torch system as soon
as possible ... but we can't say how long it will take."
Gullfaks, once one of the biggest fields in Norway, is also
one of the most mature projects with oil production through the
A, B, and C platforms seen at 39,000 barrels a day in 2013.
Statoil did not give a separate production figure for the B
platform but said the A and C units were running normally.
Gullfaks B is the least advanced platform on the field with
only a simplified processing plant and oil is usually
transferred to the A and C platforms for processing, storage and
export.
The nearby Gullfaks South field, which produced another
37,000 barrels a day in 2013, was also unaffected as it feeds
into the A and C platforms with no connection to the B platform.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)