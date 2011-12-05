OSLO Dec 5 Production at the North Sea Heimdal gas field has been shut over safety concerns since mid-November and it is unclear when it will restart, Norway's Statoil said on Monday.

The Heimdal field produces some 400,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day and some 80,000 standard cubic metres of condensate per day.

Production from other fields transiting via Heimdal before it is piped to European markets was not affected by the shutdown, Statoil said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)