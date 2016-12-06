OSLO Dec 6 Oil firm Statoil will not
resume using Airbus' Super Puma helicopters even if
Norway's Civil Aviation Authority decides to lift the ban
imposed after a fatal crash off Norway in April, the company
said on Tuesday.
The Super Pumas, a workhorse of the offshore oil industry,
were banned from commercial traffic in Norway and Britain
following the accident that killed 13 oil workers flying from a
Norwegian offshore oil platform operated by Statoil.
"We have no plans to use this helicopter ever again, even if
Norwegian authorities decides to lift the ban", Statoil
spokesman Morten Eek told Reuters.
The announcement comes after unions representing oil workers
have expressed concern about the H225 helicopter and asked for a
permanent ban.
"It doesn't matter what the Aviation Authority say. We can
specify the helicopter type we want to use and we have already
built up capacity with a different helicopter. The Sikorsky
S-92," he added.
Norwegian investigators have said in preliminary findings
that the crash was caused by a technical fault causing the Super
Puma's main rotor blades to be separated from the aircraft. They
are still investigating the crash.
In the meantime, a ban on the use of Super Pumas for
commercial traffic by Norway's Civil Aviation Authority remains
in place, as in Britain.
The European Aviation Safety Agency lifted its own flight in
October ban, after Airbus contained a potential weakness inside
the gearbox.
The helicopter that crashed in April was working for the
Norwegian firm and operated by Canada-based group CHC Helicopter
.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Louise Heavens)