OSLO Dec 6 Norwegian state-controlled oil
comany Statoil will not resume using Airbus's
H225 Super Puma helicopters even if Norway's Civil Aviation
Authority decides to lift a ban imposed after a fatal crash off
Norway in April, the company said on Tuesday.
Recent models of Super Puma, a workhorse of the offshore oil
industry, were banned from commercial traffic in Norway and
Britain following the accident that killed 13 oil workers flying
from a Norwegian offshore oil platform operated by Statoil.
"We have no plans to use this helicopter ever again, even if
the Norwegian authorities decide to lift the ban", Statoil
spokesman Morten Eek said.
"It doesn't matter what the Aviation Authority says. We can
specify the helicopter type we want to use and we have already
built up capacity with a different helicopter, the Sikorsky
S-92," he added.
The announcement comes after unions representing oil workers
expressed concern about the H225 helicopter and asked for a
permanent ban.
The helicopter that crashed in April was working for Statoil
and operated by Canada-based group CHC Helicopter
.
Norwegian investigators have said in preliminary findings a
technical fault caused the Super Puma's main rotor blades to
spin away from the aircraft, killing everyone on board.
The European Aviation Safety Agency lifted a flight ban in
October after Airbus contained a potential weakness inside the
gearbox.
But national bans on the use of recent Super Pumas for
commercial traffic remain in place in Norway and Britain.
Airbus Group has expressed frustration at the local bans.
"I regret the timing of Statoil's comments during a
difficult time for the offshore community as a whole, at a time
when we are working with the Norwegian authorities and
investigation team to address the specific concerns regarding
the return to service of the H225 and AS332-L2 in the region,"
Airbus Helicopters' chief executive Guillaume Faury said on
Tuesday.
In October Airbus Group's finance director Harald Wilhelm
suggested Britain's decision to keep the aircraft grounded was
related to the country's decision to leave the European Union.
Britain's Civil Aviation Authority responded, saying that
the decision was purely related to safety.
The Super Puma has come under scrutiny after a series of
incidents linked to gearbox problems including a 2009 crash off
Scotland, in which the rotor also flew off and 16 people died.
Analysts and industry executives say questions are growing
over the future of at least the civil version of the Super Puma,
which makes up 80 percent of the total, but Airbus says it has
no plans to abandon the 18-year-old programme.
