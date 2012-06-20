* North America output to hit 500,000 boepd by 2020
* US offshore output to double
* Statoil to explore Australian shale gas
By Selam Gebrekidan and Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, June 20 Norway's Statoil aims
to triple its North American oil and natural gas production by
the end of the decade as it increases spending in oil-rich
prospects, the company said on Wed nesday.
The state-controlled company, which increased its global
capital spending to $17 billion this year, expects to produce
500,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd) in North America
by 2020, up from the 149,000 boepd produced in the first quarter
of this year, as it moves away from barely profitable natural
gas fields to concentrate on more lucrative liquids-based
acreage.
The majority of the increases in North America will come
from U.S. operations focused in the Marcellus, Eagle Ford and
Bakken shale plays, said Bill Maloney, president of Statoil
North America. Some 100,000 boepd will be produced from offshore
assets in the deep water Gulf of Mexico, double today's output,
the company said during a presentation to investors in New York.
"The resource base in North America has grown well above 6
billion boe, representing around 30 percent of Statoil's total
resource base," Maloney said. To grow further, the company is
also considering further acquisitions in the region.
Statoil also said it found 100 million to 200 million
barrels of recoverable oil equivalent in the Mizzen prospect off
Canada's East Coast. The company, which has 65 percent interest
and operates the asset, plans to drill two more wells at its
discovery this year and next.
Meanwhile, it has entered into a partnership with Canada's
PetroFrontier Corp to explore for shale gas in
Australia, it also announced on We dnesday.
US SHALE
Statoil already saw a 75 percent year-over-year increase in
its North American output in the first quarter and is shifting
its focus to liquids-rich plays like the Bakken in North Dakota
and Montana, where it secured a key position last year with its
$4.4-billion acquisition of exploration outfit Brigham
Exploration.
After producing some 26,000 barrels-per-day in the first
quarter, Statoil is ramping up its output in the Bakken. It has
built some 500 miles of oil and gas gathering lines in the
Bakken shale outpost and taken a position on the Enbridge
pipeline to ship its crude to Guernsey, Wyoming, said
Torstein Hole, Statoil's Senior vice president of development
and production for onshore North America.
Rail connections will then deliver the crude to the U.S.
Gulf Coast refining hub.
Statoil's expansion in the Bakken and in other liquids plays
comes at the expense of its natural gas acreage in the Marcellus
shale, where it is partnered with Chesapeake Energy, as
low natural gas prices erode production profits. Currently
Statoil is only drilling in natural gas acreage to hold onto
leases that would expire if the land remained fallow.
The company is at present operating about 20 rigs in the
Marcellus, down from 36 rigs at the end of 2011.
"We've brought the rig count down and we've taken some of
that (capital) and put it in the Bakken," Maloney said.
"We continue to bring on more wells (in the Marcellus) but
we don't produce them to the capacity they have," he added.
Statoil had previously said it has 400 wells awaiting completion
in the Marcellus shale.
GULF OF MEXICO
In a clear sign of Statoil's intent in the Gulf of Mexico,
the energy producer submitted the highest bid o n W ednesday in
the first federal auction for drilling rights in the Gulf's
prolific central region since BP Plc's disastrous 2010
oil spill.
Statoil, one of the more active bidders, bid on 32 blocks in
the latest Bureau of Ocean Energy Management lease sale,
offering $157 million to lease one tract -- the highest ever
received, according to regulators.
Statoil's plans to double deep offshore production will
involve the addition of about four rigs this year and another
twelve next year, the company said.
It is currently operating about 30 rigs in the Gulf, a
number not reached by the company since the BP oil spill, which
slowed activity as the government weighed the environmental
threat of deep water drilling.
One of its latest Gulf of Mexico finds, the Logan discovery
in the Paleogene prospect, holds between 1 billion and 2.5
billion barrels in place, though the volumes that can be
recovered are so far unclear, a Statoil spokesman said.