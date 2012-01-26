OSLO Jan 26 Statoil's Snoehvit
offshore gas field in the Arctic contains some 11 percent more
in gas reserves than originally thought, Statoil said on
Thursday.
Statoil has recently made a new assessment of the reserves
at Snoehvit, and the company now estimates the field contains
about 210 billion cubic metres of gas, an increase of 20 cubic
metres compared to estimates made when the field was developed.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK said earlier on Thursday the
reserves "look to be about 50 percent" greater than expected 10
years ago, quoting a Statoil executive.
"What NRK says is wrong," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders
Skauby told Reuters.
Norway's parliament approved Snoehvit for development in
2002.