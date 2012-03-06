* Area well suited due to its large power needs

* Existing platforms powered by on-deck gas turbines

* Study to cover new Sverdrup field, others nearby

By Walter Gibbs

OSLO, March 6 Platforms around Statoil's big new Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea may get electric power from Norway's onshore grid instead of the standard practice of burning gas from the wellstream, which would boost carbon emissions.

Partners in several Norwegian oilfields will study sending electricity through a 200-kilometre cable to an offshore hub serving the Johan Sverdrup, Dagny, Draupne and Luno fields off the Norwegian coast, Statoil said on Tuesday.

"(The area) can be well suited for electrification due to its considerable power needs, as well as the favourable distances and water depths involved," the firm said in a statement.

Norway is western Europe's biggest oil and gas producer but gets almost domestic electricity from clean hydropower stations. Environmentalists have long called for electrifying offshore platforms, most of which now use on-deck gas turbines.

Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy initiated the study, which will involve field operators Statoil, Sweden's Lundin Petroleum and Norway's Det norske as well as minority licence holders in the four fields.

Statoil said a newly established firm or partnership could own the electric facilities, including a grid substation, direct-current cables and a hub to convert the power to alternating current suitable for platform equipment.

"Preparations will be made for the possible subsequent tie-in of other installations on the Norwegian continental shelf," Statoil said, adding a concept would be selected and investment decision made in the fourth quarter at the earliest.