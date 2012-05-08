* Q1 adjusted operating profit NOK 59.2 bln vs 53.4 bln seen in poll

* Keeps 2012 production guidance

* Shares rise 1.1 pct (Adds CEO, share, analyst, details)

By Victoria Klesty and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, May 8 Norwegian oil firm Statoil stuck by its production forecast for 2012 after first-quarter oil and gas output rose more than expected and said it was optimistic about a new tie-up with Russia's Rosneft to drill for oil in the Arctic.

Statoil sees its Arctic venture with Rosneft as a high-risk project, but also as one with high potential and in line with its international strategy, Chief Executive Helge Lund said.

"This is... in essence a deal that fits our exploration strategy like a glove," Lund told a news conference. "It is a high risk (project) in terms of geology and technology, but the upside is big if we succeed."

The company announced the tie-up on Saturday in which Statoil will look for oil in Russian Arctic waters thought to contain 2 billion tonnes.

Lund told Reuters that in Statoil's experience, there were always political risks involved when operating internationally, but that Statoil was not a newcomer in Russia.

"The important thing for us is to acknowledge that the risk is there no matter where you operate, and that you must do your best to mitigate it," he said. "We have been (in Russia) for a long time so we know how to operate there," he added.

He also said a proposal from President Vladimir Putin's government, which outlined new rules for the development of offshore oil and gas resources and offering tax breaks, was a positive signal.

Statoil will be a minority partner with Rosneft in the Russian firm's latest venture, which is modelled on deals struck in the last month with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil and Italian oil firm Eni.

Statoil has had a string of "high-impact" oil and gas discoveries in the past two years, among these the Skrugard find in the Arctic.

The state-controlled group kept its production guidance for 2012, but also warned there was a risk that output this year could fall short of expectations. Statoil has frequently set production targets that were revised months later.

"As the guiding goes, there is still a somewhat higher downside risk than on the upside," Lund said. "That is because we have taken out some capacity, and in addition, there have been some delays."

Output growth is expected to come from new projects in the period from 2014 to 2016, resulting in a growth rate of 2 to 3 percent for the period from 2012 to 2016.

In the first quarter, Statoil reported a higher-than-expected increase in production from both offshore Norway, where it generated 80 percent of its quarterly profit, and internationally.

Oil and gas entitlement output in the first quarter rose to 1.970 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed). Production was expected to rise to 1.881 million boed this quarter, compared with 1.765 million boed in the same quarter last year.

Start-up production at fields in Brazil and Angola, among others, helped compensate for declining output from Statoil's mature fields offshore Norway.

The firm's 2012 production targets imply an equity output of some 2 million boed, up around 3 percent compared to equity production in 2010.

"With a production 6 percent above our estimates and 3 percent above consensus, the uncertainty that they will deliver is in our view reduced," DNB said in a morning note to clients.

Statoil's outlook is in terms of equity production, which reflects the volume it would have received if its oil and gas contracts gave the rights to a share of production equivalent to its share of expenditure.

The group's adjusted operating profit for the quarter rose to 59.2 billion crowns ($10.21 billion) - its highest ever quarterly profit - compared with 47.2 billion crowns a year ago and above expectations for 53.4 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

Net profit fell 4 percent to 15.4 billion crowns in the quarter, hit by lower fair values on derivatives contracts and tax expenses. Analysts expected a net profit of 14.8 billion.

Shares rose 1.1 percent at 0725 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the Oslo benchmark index

($1 = 5.7996 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by David Cowell. Editing by Jane Merriman)