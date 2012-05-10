* Johan Sverdrup development plan by end 2014

BERGEN, May 10 Statoil expects production at its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field off Norway, one of the biggest oil discoveries last year, to start in the fourth quarter of 2018, it said in its first public timeline for development.

Norwegian state-controlled Statoil will select a development concept by the end of 2013 and plans to submit a development plan by the end of 2014 for the field that was earlier estimated to hold 1.7-3.3 billion barrels of oil.

"The greatest challenge related to this field may be to get the partners to agree on the how the resources are distributed within it," Oeivind Reinertsen, Johan Sverdrup's project director, said on Thursday.

"We're the only ones holding a similar stake in each of the two parts. The four others have incentives to argue in favour of their own interests."

Statoil and Stockholm-listed oil minnow Lundin discovered Johan Sverdrup last year and the two firms are drilling several more test wells this year.

Statoil has a 40 percent stake in one of the licenses that makes up Johan Sverdrup while state holding firm Petoro has 30 percent, Det Norske 20 percent and Lundin 10 percent.

In the other block, Statoil has 40 percent, Lundin holds 40 percent and Maersk has 20 percent.

The Norwegian Petroleum directorate, which initially aimed to update its resource estimate in the first half of this year, has pushed back its update to the end of 2012.

Lundin drilled a dry well earlier this year, dampening some hopes for the field, but subsequent appraisal wells were successful.

Johan Sverdrup was one of the biggest successes for Statoil in a year it made several high impact discoveries.

To capitalise on its momentum, the firm said it would launch an aggressive exploration campaign in the Arctic north, near its Skrugard field, another huge recent discovery.

It will drill in four prospects, with initial work starting in December and completion by early summer 2013, it said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomatis, Terje Solsvik and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Potter)