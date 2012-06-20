* Statoil to partner Canada's PetroFrontier
* To farm into four exploration permits in Australia
* Australia shale gas reserves estimated at 400 trillion
cubic feet
OSLO, June 20 Norway's Statoil has
entered into partnership with Canada's PetroFrontier Corp
to explore for shale gas in Australia, it said on
Wednesday.
Australia, the world's fourth-largest exporter of liquefied
natural gas (LNG), could have enough shale gas resources to
double its gas resource base, the government said in
May.
Statoil will farm into four exploration permits and two
exploration permit applications in the Southern Georgina basin,
Northern Territory, the Calgary-headquartered PetroFrontier's
said in a separate statement.
This is the first footprint of the Nordic company in
Australia, while Statoil has been betting big on unconventional
gas resources in the United States, identified as one of its key
growth areas.
"It's a small, but significant step for Statoil in
Australia. They can use their U.S. experience as a stepping
stone for exploration," said Trond Omdal, analyst at Arctic
Securities.
The Norwegian company will have an option to earn up to 65
percent of PetroFrontier's working interest in exchange for
exploration related payments and carried costs of up to $210
million over three phases, PetroFrontier said.
Statoil declined to give any estimated for the potential
reserves.
"This is an exploration activity into immature areas, and we
don't want to give any indications as it's a high risk to turn
it into commercial potential," said Baard Glad Pedersen,
Statoil's spokesman for international upstream activities.
The shale gas resources, which are primarily in central
Australia, are estimated at about 400 trillion cubic feet (11.3
trillion cubic meters), the country's resorce ministry has said.
Statoil said the partners could drill 10-20 wells by 2017,
with Statoil committing $25 million for the first phase of the
exploration programme.
PetroFrontier will operate the first phase of the programme
while Statoil has secured options to operate from the second
exploration phase in addition to increase ownership interests
from 25 to 65 percent of PetroFrontier's interests.
Trapped in deep rock formations, shale oil is extracted
using new technologies like hydraulic fracturing - or "fracking"
- and directional drilling.