* Statoil favours floating production unit concept

* Concepts and cost still preliminary

* To come onstream in 2016

* Recoverable reserves 47 billion standard cubic metres of gas (Adds company comment)

OSLO, Dec 13 Norway's Statoil has proposed a floating production unit to develop its Luva field in the Norwegian Sea and the total investment cost is estimated at around 34 billion crowns ($5.84 billion), the company said on Tuesday.

The production concept and cost estimate are both preliminary and could change as the firm weighs its options and collects opinions on the proposals, Spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

"This is an early estimate, a firm figure will be available after we make the concept decision and have a firm development plan," he added.

Production is scheduled to start in 2016, in line with the company's earlier plans, with an estimated production period of eight years, Statoil said in a statement.

Skauby added that the company had no deadline to make a final investment decision and would seek comment from outside parties, including government agencies and non-governmental organisations, on its impact assessment.

Total recoverable reserves at Luva are seen at about 47 billion standard cubic metres of gas and 0.8 billion standard cubic metres of condensate

ABG Sundal Collier oil sector analyst Anders Holte said the proposed investment cost and technology were "largely as expected" and noted that the project depends on a new pipeline to the area by Norwegian infrastructure operator Gassco.

The total cost includes floating production unit, subsea equipment, wells and pipes, Statoil said, adding that Gassco will make a separate environmental impact assessment for the main export pipeline.

Statoil owns 75 percent of the field while ExxonMobil has 15 percent and ConocoPhillips has 10 percent.

Luva was discovered in 1997 and Statoil has spent the past two years considering the approach to bringing the field onstream. ($1 = 5.8240 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Walter Gibbs; Editing by Anthony Barker)