By Gwladys Fouche and Henrik Stolen

OSLO, Jan 4 The European debt crisis is taking its toll on energy demand but so far has not altered plans by Statoil, Europe's second-largest gas supplier, to invest and expand its output, the Norwegian energy company said on Wednesday.

The firm, which made a giant oil discovery in the North Sea in 2011, said the find would help affirm its goal to boost its oil and gas output by a third to 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day by 2020.

"It is obvious that the economic crisis in Europe affects many of the markets Statoil operates in," Oystein Michelsen, Statoil's head of production and development in Norway, told a news conference.

Michelsen, who did not specify which countries were most affected, said the company was in a better shape to deal with the crisis than it was for the crisis of 2008/2009.

"We tend to say that the world economy must become really bad before we start changing our investment and industrial activity," he said.

In 2011 Statoil made a giant oil discovery in the North Sea, which could hold as much as 3.3 billion boe and could be the third-bigget find ever made off the Nordic country.

The find may produce as much as 800,000 barrels per day - a level equal to Qatar's oil output - and has boosted the company's confidence that it can achieve its production targets for 2020, Michelsen said.

"When we look at 2011 there are good reasons to be much more optimistic than 12 months ago," said Michelsen. "We feel that last year's discoveries give hopes to reach our ambitions for 2020."

Statoil now expects the find to start production at the end of 2017. It said in October it expected that to happen sometime in 2017.

In order to increase output by a third, Statoil must expand its activities outside its homebase while maintaining oil and gas production in Norway at above 1.4 million boepd in 2020, the level it produced in 2010.

Oil and gas production in Norway, which currently accounts for about half of the company's total, has been on the decline since 2001.

"Up until 2020 the company will maintain its current level of production on the Norwegian continental shelf, which means (we need to have) new production of between 600,000 and 700,000 barrels per day," said Michelsen.

Statoil is the operator of Aldous, also known as Aldous Major South, with a 40 percent interest. Its partners are state-owned Petoro with 30 percent, Norway's Det Norske with 20 percent and Sweden's Lundin with 10 percent.

The partners in Avaldsnes, which is in a different production license than Aldous but is connected to it, are operator Lundin (40 percent), Statoil (40 percent) and Maersk Oil, a unit of Danish shipping giant Maersk (20 percent). (editing by Jane Baird)