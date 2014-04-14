* Positive on subsea technology, unlike Shell

* Upbeat on U.S. shale, unlike BP and Shell

* Welcomes terms offered by Britain on shale gas

By Gwladys Fouche and Jane Barrett

BERGEN, Norway, April 14 Behind the scenes competition between energy projects is hotting up at Statoil , adding another layer of savings as it cuts costs to deliver more value to shareholders, a senior executive said.

Norway's energy giant was the first among its peers to promise specific cost cuts as the oil and gas industry goes into a new phase of protecting margins.

"International oil companies today, compared to a decade ago, have capital spending more than 400 percent higher, and the production is just 2 percent higher. We have asked ourselves: 'where is the money gone?'" said Lars Christian Bacher, Statoil's head of development and production international.

Statoil in February said it would slash its spending by $5 billion in 2014-2016 so it could pay more to shareholders, an 8 percent reduction against earlier plans.

Until then it had been a major capex spender. It ploughed much of the $18 billion it earned since 2010 from selling producing fields, pipelines and its retail chain to fund an aggressive global expansion of exploration and production and now has more finds than it can put into production in the next 6 years.

"That is perhaps something that not many think when looking at Statoil from the outside, but having more projects than you actually need to deliver ... drives the level of competitiveness internally," Bacher told Reuters.

"All the asset managers want their asset to be sanctioned and be developed. ... Now there is more fierce competition ... it is not that vivid from the outside, but from the inside it is," he said in an interview.

Bacher became Statoil's head of international activities in 2012 after 23 years at the firm. He has headed platforms off Norway and helped develop Statoil's controversial oil sands project in Canada.

A key driver of cutting costs is the use of technology. While new technologies can cost a lot to develop, they can save more over the lifetime of a project - a balancing act that is tricky to get right when new kit becomes available.

Last week, Shell abandoned a novel subsea compressor project due to rising costs and complexity but Bacher said such technology would be "a game changer" as it is cheaper than using platforms and made it possible to take out more oil from a field than by conventional means.

"It also makes it easier to get access to even deeper water," he said.

Statoil is also reviewing the way it is doing business with suppliers, slowing down exploration in the Arctic and delaying development projects to find more cost-effective solutions.

Bacher said there had been an inflation of costs for raw material, wages and too much focus on boosting production rather than profitability.

"ROCE (return on capital employed) is back on the agenda," he said.

Internal competition to sanction development projects - which involves finding the best solution to take out the oil and gas after a discovery is made and commission suppliers - does not necessarily mean uncompetitive ones would be put up for sale.

"It is still nice to have them in your inventory because you might use them later," said Bacher.

MEXICO AND SHALE

Statoil is expanding outside Norway to find more oil as production falls on its home turf.

Mexico is opening its offshore to oil companies in an effort to boost production and has been changing the terms it offer international companies. Bacher reserved judgement on whether the terms were competitive.

"It remains to be seen. There is some clarity that will come in a couple weeks' of time from the authorities," he said.

On U.S. shale, which has boosted the fortunes of smaller energy firms but not the biggest such as BP and ExxonMobil, Statoil remained upbeat. It is present in all of three geological formations, the Bakken in Montana, the Eagle Ford in Texas and the Marcellus on the Eastern Seaboard.

BP said last month it would spin off its U.S. shale assets into a wholly owned unit in order to boost competitiveness, while Shell is in the process of selling 700,000 acres in Texas and Kansas following a review of its assets.

"All three formations are low on the cost curve, which means you will always prevail in a competitive environment. The cost of drilling wells, and the number of days it takes to drill wells has been reduced with some 25-50 percent," he said. "The beauty of it is that we are still early in the learning curve."

Regarding Britain's efforts to develop shale gas, Bacher welcomed its efforts to create competitive terms for energy firms.

"What is happening in the UK is what is needed," he said. He declined to be drawn further as to whether Statoil would be interested in exploring for British shale gas.