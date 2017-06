OSLO Nov 18 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil acquired a 30-percent stake in a licence about 270 kilometres offshore Suriname from Tullow Oil, Statoil said on Friday.

Tullow, the operator in the block, will retain a 70 percent stake, Statoil said in a statement.

Statoil said a recent discovery offshore nearby French Guyana was "a promising indication of the potential in the region."

The firm said the next step was to acquire and interpret seismic data in order to mature the acreage further.

