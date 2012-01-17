OSLO Jan 17 Norwegian oil firm Statoil plans to start production at its Dagny and Eirin fields off Norway, estimated to contain 300 million barrels of oil equivalent, in 2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Investment cost is estimated at 25-30 billion crowns ($4.2 billion-$5 billion) for the two fields, Statoil added.

Dagny will be developed using a fixed platform while the Eirin gas field is to be developed with a subsea solution, Statoil said.

Statoil is the fields' operator and holds a 58.5 percent stake while ExxonMobil has 33 percent, Total has 6.5 percent and Det Norske has 2 percent.