OSLO Jan 4 Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil said on Wednesday it expected its giant North Sea oil discovery to start producing oil by late-2017.

"We see first oil at Aldous/Avaldsnes towards the end of 2017," Gro Gunleiksrud Haatvedt, head of Norwegian exploration at Statoil, told a news conference.

Last summer Statoil and partners discovered Aldous Major South/Avaldsnes, an oil find that could be the third-biggest ever off Norway, with 1.7 to 3.3 billion barrels of oil whose production rate could eventually exceed 600,000 barrels per day.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)