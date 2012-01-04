OSLO Jan 4 Norwegian oil and gas firm
Statoil said on Wednesday it expected its giant North
Sea oil discovery to start producing oil by late-2017.
"We see first oil at Aldous/Avaldsnes towards the end of
2017," Gro Gunleiksrud Haatvedt, head of Norwegian exploration
at Statoil, told a news conference.
Last summer Statoil and partners discovered Aldous Major
South/Avaldsnes, an oil find that could be the third-biggest
ever off Norway, with 1.7 to 3.3 billion barrels of oil whose
production rate could eventually exceed 600,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)