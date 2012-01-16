STAVANGER, Norway Jan 16 Statoil will drill two, possibly three, appraisal wells on a giant North Sea oil find to estimate further its size, the Norwegian oil firm said on Monday.

"We will drill two, possibly three, more appraisal wells," said a company spokesman. The company will drill the wells on the section of the find that it operates, called Aldous Major South.

Sweden's Lundin Petroleum operates another sector, called Avaldsnes, of the same oil find. On Monday Lundin said Avaldsnes was expected to contain less oil and gas than earlier expected. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)