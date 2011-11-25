GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
OSLO Nov 25 Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil said it was shutting down producton at its Njord, Heidrun and Aasgard platforms in the Norwegian Sea as a "precautionary" measure as a big storm hits the central Norwegian coast.
The company said "non-critical personnel" had been removed from some installations but that there had been no evacuations.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* European shares rebound from seven-week lows (Updates with U.S. market closing levels)
* Brent crude sees 'death cross' as moving averages fall (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to settlement, adds API numbers)