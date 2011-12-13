OSLO Dec 13 Norway's Statoil plans to develop its Luva field in the Norwegian Sea using a floating production unit at a total investment cost estimated at 34 billion Norwegian crowns ($5.84 billion), the firm said on Tuesday.

Total recoverable reserves at Luva are estimated at about 47 billion standard cubic metres of gas and 0.8 billion standard cubic metres of condensate.

Production start is scheduled for 2016, with an estimated production period of eight years. ($1 = 5.8240 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)