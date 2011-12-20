OSLO Dec 20 Five oil-exploration blocks off Angola assigned to Norway's Statoil on Tuesday could become a "backbone" of the company's global production activity, an executive said on Tuesday.

"If this comes in as we hope, this could be a backbone for Statoil for decades to come in terms of production," said Erling Vaagnes, senior vice president for exploration technology and expertise.

"It could be one of the most important clusters for Statoil going forward," he added, noting that the subsea geology closely resembles that of oil-rich basins Brazil. (Reporting by Walter Gibbs)