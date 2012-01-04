OSLO Jan 4 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has discovered oil near the Gullfaks South field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery between 0.3 and 1.1 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalents. The plan is to tie-in the discovery to existing infrastructure in the Gullfaks area," the NPD added.

Statoil added that the estimated volume is between 1.9 and 6.9 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Statoil holds 70 percent of the license while state-owned holding firm Petoro owns 30 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)