OSLO, March 23 Norway's Statoil has made a small oil find in the North Sea, the company and Norwegian authorities said on Friday.

The find, made under the Oseberg field, is estimated to hold between 12 and 18 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The partners in the find are Statoil (49.30 percent), Total (10 percent), ExxonMobil (4.70 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.40 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (33.60 percent) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)