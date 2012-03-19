OSLO, March 19 Statoil has resumed full production at its Statfjord C platform in the North Sea after shutting down operations on Thursday due to a toxic gas leak, the company said on Monday.

"Production has been ramping up over the weekend and full production is now resumed," said a company spokesman, adding that the leak point has been sealed off and a faulty flange fixed.

Normal daily output from the installation is 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent.

The leak of hydrogen sulfide gas, which is poisonous and flammable, forced platform personnel to assemble at lifeboat stations on Thursday though the situation was soon brought under control and no evacuation was needed.

The partners in the Statfjord field are Statoil (44.33 percent), Exxon Mobil (21.37 percent), Britain's Centrica (19.13 percent) and ConocoPhillips (15.17 percent).