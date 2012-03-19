OSLO, March 19 Statoil has resumed full
production at its Statfjord C platform in the North Sea after
shutting down operations on Thursday due to a toxic gas leak,
the company said on Monday.
"Production has been ramping up over the weekend and full
production is now resumed," said a company spokesman, adding
that the leak point has been sealed off and a faulty flange
fixed.
Normal daily output from the installation is 25,000 barrels
of oil equivalent.
The leak of hydrogen sulfide gas, which is poisonous and
flammable, forced platform personnel to assemble at lifeboat
stations on Thursday though the situation was soon brought under
control and no evacuation was needed.
The partners in the Statfjord field are Statoil (44.33
percent), Exxon Mobil (21.37 percent), Britain's
Centrica (19.13 percent) and ConocoPhillips
(15.17 percent).