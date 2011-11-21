OSLO Nov 21 Norway's Statoil has agreed to sell interests in eight fields and prospects off Norway to UK-based energy company Centrica for $1.63 billion, it said on Monday.

Statoil said it would substantially cut its interests in the Kvitebjoern, Heimdal and Valemon fields while exiting fully from the Skrine-Byggve, Fulla, Frigg-Gamma-Delta, Vale and Rind prospects.

"The transaction strengthens our capacity to further focus on value creating growth on the NCS (Norwegian Continental Shelf), one of the world's most attractive oil and gas regions," Statoil Executive Vice President for Development and Production Norway, Oeystein Michelsen, said in a statement.

"The Skrugard discovery in the Barents Sea and the giant North Sea find Aldous/Avaldsnes demonstrate the substantial organic growth potential on the NCS." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)