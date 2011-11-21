OSLO Nov 21 Norwegian oil group Statoil
was awarded an 80 percent working interest and the
operatorship in the Halmahera II block, a large offshore oil and
gas exploration licence in eastern Indonesia, the company said
on Monday.
Toronto-listed Niko Resources will hold the
remaining 20 percent. The licence covers an area of more than
8000 square kilometres, it said.
"The Halmahera II licence marks the sixth newly accessed
licence in Indonesia during 2011 for Statoil and brings the
total number of licences with Statoil interest in Indonesia to
eight," Statoil said in a statement.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)