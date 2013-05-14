BRUSSELS May 14 The European Commission said on
Tuesday officials carried out raids in two member states on
several companies active in pricing oil, refined products and
biofuels.
It said the Commission had concerns the companies may have
colluded in reporting distorted prices to a price reporting
agency to manipulate published prices and that the firms may
have prevented others from participating in the price assessment
process.
It did not identify any of the parties involved, but its
statement came after separate announcements by Norway's Statoil
and Royal Dutch Shell that they were working
with the authorities in their inquiries.
