OSLO Dec 1 Norway's Statoil said it
has postponed a decision to invest 40 billion crowns ($5.74
billion) in a mature field, saying that it needed more time to
refine the project as its profitability was under threat.
Statoil said it would decide in October next year instead of
March whether to go ahead with a new platform at the Snorre
field in the Norwegian Sea as it hoped to cut costs and get more
precise cost estimates.
The project, which could squeeze another 240 million barrels
of oil out of the field, has been in doubt due to high costs,
and uncertainty has risen since oil prices tumbled to a
five-year low.
Statoil said a final decision on whether to build a new
Snorre platform and extend the field's lifetime to 2040 would be
taken in the fourth quarter of 2016 and production would start
in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Analysts estimate that the Snorre platform's break even
cost, including the investment and actual production spending,
would be over $80 per barrel, well above the current $69 per
barrel oil price.
Statoil said it would delay the next decision to take
advantage of improved technical and cost efficiency programmes.
"Profitability of a new Snorre C platform is challenging and
it is important for the owners to secure quality in design and
cost estimates prior to entering into FEED (front end
engineering design) studies," Statoil said.
Petoro, the Norwegian government's holding firm, has been
the biggest advocate of the project, while other shareholders
have been less enthusiastic due to profitability concerns.
Statoil holds 33.3 percent of Snorre, while firm Petoro
holds 30 percent. Other shareholders include ExxonMobil,
Idemitsu Petroleum, RWE and Total.
