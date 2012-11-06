* Well encountered 30 metre oil column

* Well had "very high" reservoir quality in entire interval (Adds detail)

OSLO Nov 6 Tests on the giant Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea are "very good" and show very high reservoir quality, licence partner Det norske said on Tuesday.

An appraisal well, the ninth in the license, encountered an oil column of approximately 30 meters in Upper Jurassic reservoir rocks of very high reservoir quality, Det norske said in a statement.

Johan Sverdrup was one of the world's biggest oil discoveries last year and could hold up to 3.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil in relatively shallow waters.

"Det Norske oljeselskap ASA is of the opinion that the well results are every good," the firm said in a statement. "The results will eliminate the uncertainty pertaining to the reservoir quality of the northern part of central Johan Sverdrup."

Statoil earlier said it would provide an updated resource estimate sometime in the first quarter of 2013.

Johan Sverdrup lies in two licenses with Statoil and Lundin Petroleum operating the two halves.

In production license 265, Statoil holds a 40 percent stake, with other owners including state holding firm Petoro (30 percent), Det norske (20 percent) and Lundin (10 percent).

In license 501 Statoil and Lundin both hold 40 percent and Maersk has 20 percent. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)