OSLO Dec 28 Output at the Statfjord A platform
in the North Sea was shut down after an oil and gas leak on
Saturday, leading to about half of the 168 staff on board being
evacuated by helicopter, operator Statoil said.
The leak was reported at about 17.40 (1640 GMT) on board the
platform. It was unclear what caused it.
The Statfjord field, one of the largest in the North Sea,
lies some 180 km (110 miles) from the Norwegian coast and
straddles British-Norwegian waters.
"Production was shut down," Statoil spokesman Kjetil Visnes
told Reuters. "About half of the staff were moved by two
helicopters to (platforms) Statfjord B and C."
There were no reports of injuries, he said, and the
situation was being normalised from about 1820 GMT.
It was unclear when output would resume. Visnes declined to
say how much oil and gas the platform was producing at the time
of the incident.
Visnes said only production at Statfjord A was shut. He said
he had no reports of Statfjord B and C being affected.
The Statfjord field produced some 129,000 barrels per day in
December, or four million barrels for the month, and was
expected to produce the same amount in January, according to
loading schedules compiled by Reuters.
The field is expected to produce some 1.05 billion standard
cubic metres of gas in 2013, according to estimates by the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.
Statoil operates Statfjord and has a stake of 44.34 percent.
The other partners are Centrica, with 34.29 percent, and
ExxonMobil with 21.37 percent.