* Snoehvit expected to be more reliable after latest repairs
* Plant beset by unexpected shutdowns since start in 2007
By Nerijus Adomaitis
HAMMERFEST, Norway, April 25 Major work at
Norway's Snoehvit liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant will mean a
stoppage-free year when it reopens this month, ending a
reputation for unreliability, a Statoil senior
executive said.
The plant has been beset by technical faults that led to
several production stoppages in 2012, the most recent of which
was a gas leak in February that caused an evacuation.
Europe's only LNG-producing plant, on Melkoeya island at
Europe's northernmost tip, will restart production within a
week, a maintenance officer at the plant told Reuters on Monday,
after being shut since February.
"We plan no new turnaround shutdowns for this year," Oeivind
Nilsen, production vice-president for Hammerfest LNG said in an
interview.
The plant, which can produce 4.3 million tonnes per year
(mtpa) of super-cooled gas per year for transport by ship to
markets in Europe, the United States and Asia, has suffered from
long outages in the past.
"The regularity of the Snoehvit plant for the last three
years has been in the order of 73 percent, and that, of course,
is not acceptable," Nilsen said.
"Compared to other LNG plants in the world we need to make a
significant step-up in regularity."
Nilsen said Statoil had made the plant more robust, and the
latest modifications were expected to increase the number of
days per year it operates.
"I think, it will lift regularity by 10 percent if we only
solve the problem with the pre-treatment facility," Nilsen said.
The February gas leak was detected inside the "cold box",
where cryogenic heat-exchangers are arranged together with the
piping, with empty spaces filled with insulation material.
"When we experienced the gas leakage in the "cold box" we
knew that it would result in a long shutdown due to difficult
access and extensive pre-work," said Nilsen.
"But this also gave us a golden opportunity to move forward
remedies we actually planned for the next year."
READY MADE DELIVERY
Several critics blame Snoehvit's design for its long
shutdowns as the plant was delivered on a barge as a finished
product, instead of having been built on-site.
In order to transport it on the ship, the size was reduced,
leaving not much space between the components, and making fixing
faults more difficult than at the other plants.
"When Snoehvit was developed we were crossing frontiers,
both geographically, being the first in the Barents Sea, and
also technology-wise," Nilsen said.
The plant also uses an unique gas liquefaction technology,
the Mixed Fluid Cascade (MFC), developed together by Statoil and
Germany-based engineering company Linde AG. Most LNG
plants use liquefaction technology developed by Air Products and
Chemicals, Inc.
New elements included gas production with subsea templates
controlled from onshore some 150 km away, sea water cooling, and
re-injecting carbon dioxide stripped from the feed gas back to a
subsea reservoir.
Statoil has a 36.79 percent stake in the Snohevit licence,
with state-owned Petoro 30 percent, Total 18.4
percent, GDF Suez 12 percent and RWE Dea 2.81 percent.
Last year Statoil and partners decided against a second
processing unit, or train, at Snoehvit, partly because there was
not enough gas reserves to justify it.
"I think that new gas discoveries in the Barents Sea will
trigger coming back to discussions about the second train,"
Nilsen said, adding that it was unlikely to happen this year as
the focus of exploration in the Barents Sea was oil.
Gas production from the field, which started in 2007,
totalled 4.7 bcm in 2012, up from 4.3 bcm in 2011, but lower
than the peak of 4.9 bcm in 2010.