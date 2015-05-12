(Adds analyst comment, share price)
OSLO May 12 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
replaced several top executives including its chief financial
officer on Tuesday, continuing a shake-up since its chief
executive was poached by rival BG Group last October.
State-controlled Statoil has lost four board members,
including its chairman, over the past several months, and some
top managers, including from its mergers and acquisitions unit
and U.S. shale business, have left the firm.
With Tuesday's changes, the firm moved up several long-time
employees, keeping with a tradition of elevating in-house talent
and ensuring no sudden changes as all new executive have been
with the firm for at least two decades.
The appointments, including a new U.S. chief, also indicate
Statoil will keep a focus on its U.S. shale operations, despite
big investment cutback and a massive writedown, analysts said.
Statoil appointed Hans Jacob Hegge as chief financial
officer, moving Torgrim Reitan to head the firm's U.S. business,
where the contract of the previous chief, Bill Maloney, was not
renewed.
"Transferring CFO Torgrim Reitan to North America shows that
they will not put less weight on their North America division
and they might consider a different model of ownership,"
Arctic Securities analyst Christian Yggeseth said.
Pure shale players in the U.S. tend to achieve higher
valuations than integrated oil firms and analysts have said that
separating the shale business into a new entity and spinning it
off should be considered by the firm.
Statoil shares traded unchanged at 1030 GMT, outperforming
the 0.8 percent fall in the European oil and gas index.
The wave of changes at Statoil began in February, when the
firm appointed Eldar Saetre, a long-serving Statoil executive,
as CEO, replacing Helge Lund who left for BG after a decade in
the top job.
Saetre has pushed through efficiency changes, written down
the value of poorly performing assets, particularly in the U.S.
shale business, and improved relations with unions.
As part of Tuesday's changes, the firm also appointed Jens
Oekland to head the marketing and processing unit, Saetre's old
job, and picked Irene Rummelhoff to head a new division in low
carbon and renewable energy.
Establishing a separate business area reflects its
aspiration to gradually complement its oil and gas portfolio
with renewable energy and other low-carbon energy assets, it
said.
