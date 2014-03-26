BRIEF-Tesla says CEO Musk's 2016 total compensation was $45,936
* Says CEO Elon Musk's 2016 total compensation was $45,936 versus $37,584 in 2015 - SEC filing
OSLO, March 26 Norwegian oil firm Statoil has a won a license to explore for oil and gas in a deepwater block offshore Myanmar together with U.S. major ConocoPhillips, the Asian country's energy ministry said on Wednesday.
The other winners in the licensing round include Royal Dutch Shell, Eni and Total. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* $63.1 million multifamily sale in Hamden brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s IPA division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: