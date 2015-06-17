(Adds detail and comment beginning with third paragraph)

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Statoil ASA said on Wednesday it is still working with the government of Canada's Newfoundland to come up with terms for developing the Bay du Nord oil discovery in the North Atlantic off the province's coast.

Jez Averty, the company's senior vice-president, exploration, for North America, said in an interview he is optimistic Statoil will be able to reach a deal on terms to develop the 600 million-barrel find but is not yet ready to say when he expects to reach an agreement.

The executive was more guarded on the progress of the talks with Newfoundland than the province's premier was a day earlier. Speaking at a conference, Paul Davis said the two were just weeks away from agreeing on terms to develop Bay du Nord, an oil field in the Flemish Pass, 500 kilometers (310 miles) northeast of St. John's, the provincial capital.

"We are encouraged by what we heard from the premier yesterday in terms of their optimism about the ability to do a deal," Averty said. "But we also recognize that a deal needs to be (one) that is good for the province ... and also a deal that provides us with competitive terms given the global fight for capital that we're in."

Statoil has a 65 percent stake in the 2013 discovery, with Canada's Husky Energy Inc holding the remaining share. However, Newfoundland requires an equity stake in projects developed in its waters, with Nalcor Energy, the province's energy company, owning minority positions in the four offshore projects operating or under construction in the region.

Averty said a stake for the province is among the issues now being negotiated with Newfoundland.

The talks "have, essentially three components," he said. "Equity, local benefits and fiscal terms. We are working on all three of those ,.. to define the value of the project to the province and the value to Statoil and its partner."

Statoil, however, will not make an investment decision on the Bay du Nord project based on current oil prices, opting to take a longer view of prices for the commodity.

"These are long-term projects and our investment decisions are made on long-term forecasts rather than short-term spot prices," Averty said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Richard Chang and Marguerita Choy)