OSLO Nov 29 Statoil's Njord oil and gas platform remains shut after it was closed as a precaution on Friday ahead of a major storm and production will resume in a "few days," the company said on Tuesday.

"We are working on preparations for startup of production. It has been somewhat delayed due to technical problems. We expect Njord to be back up again in a few days," Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby said.

The semi-submersible Njord oil and gas platform was expected to produce some 13,000 barrels of oil per day in 2011 as well as 2 billion cubic metres of gas for the year, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Norway produced 1.68 million barrels of oil a day in October, indicating that the Njord platform accounts for less than 1 percent of the country's total output. Its gas production equals about 2 percent of the nation's output.

Floating oil and gas installations tend to be more vulnerable to extreme weather than facilities with legs on the seabed. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)