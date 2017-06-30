FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Statoil moves key IT tasks from India back to Norway
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 30, 2017 / 2:47 PM / 20 hours ago

Statoil moves key IT tasks from India back to Norway

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 30 (Reuters) - Statoil said on Friday it would move its critical information technology (IT) tasks from Indian provider HCL Technologies back to Norway to improve security.

A number of IT-related security incidents in recent years, including one that disrupted oil loading at the Mongstad refinery in 2014, had led the Norwegian energy company to create a task force to assess risks.

As a result of this assessment Statoil decided to strip its most "critical" tasks from provider HCL, to which the company outsources most of its infrastructure IT management, after internal reports identified potential security problems.

"Critical tasks on IT infrastructure should be carried out by internal resources in Statoil," a spokesman for the company said.

Statoil will begin identifying immediately which operations to move back to Norway and implement this "as soon as possible", he added.

Security is in the spotlight at international energy firms after a cyberattack hit A.P. Moller Maerk's operations this week, causing disruptions and an economic impact that the company has yet to gauge fully.

Statoil's decision is not directly linked to recent cyberattacks, but the company is following such incidents closely as it tries to shield its operations, it said. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.