OSLO, March 11 Norwegian energy giant Statoil is making money from storing oil during the current supply glut, but it's not yet profitable to hold crude on tankers at sea, Statoil's trading chief told Reuters on Wednesday.

A steep fall in the price of crude from last June to January enabled traders to potentially make money by storing oil for delivery at a later date, as the market moved into an unusually large contango, a market structure when prices in future months are above the spot price.

But the contango has narrowed lately as Brent crude oil prices recovered to around $60 barrel, making it less profitable to store oil, and prompting some selling.

"We are typically putting volumes in the storage when there is a contango, and there is a contango in the market today," Rune Bjoernson, Statoil's head of marketing and trading, told Reuters.

"It is, however, not high enough, in our mind, to put it on floating storage."

The contango between the first and second months for Brent LCOc1-LCOc2 narrowed to about 36 cents on Wednesday from more than $1.30 last month. Contracts for delivery in August were just $3 above the spot price.

Bjoernsen said it costs on average $0.25-0.30 per barrel to profitably store oil in caverns, $0.50-0.80 in onshore tanks and $1-1.20 on supertankers at sea.

He declined to say how much oil Statoil is storing on land or at sea.

While storing oil on land is always more lucrative because it is cheaper than storing it on tankers, not all companies own or have access to mostly privately owned storage facilities on land.

Traders such as Trafigura, Vitol and Gunvor as well as energy majors like BP and Shell stored oil on land and in tankers to capitalise on the future price movement.

But only half the tankers booked to hold crude oil at sea two months ago are still earmarked for storage.

Olav Kolbeinstveit, head of Statoil's market analysis, told a media seminar on Wednesday the Norwegian firm saw the signs of a recovery in oil, but declined to speculate whether lower investments and a drop in drilling rigs in the United States meant the price had bottomed.

"The fall in U.S. rig count is one thing, and another is announcements of ourselves and our peers on capex (capital expenditure) cuts by 10 percent to 30 percent," he told Reuters later. "That would lead to a reaction on the supply side."

Kolbeinstveit said there were also signs of growing demand in response to lower prices, particularly in the United States. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by David Sheppard and Susan Thomas)