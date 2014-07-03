OSLO, July 3 Norway's Statoil expects
to increase oil recovery rate from Oseberg East field with a new
drilling campaign, the company said on Thursday.
"We are expecting to increase the recovery rate on Oseberg
East from around 20 percent to up to 30 percent when we drill
the first planned wells," the company said in a statement,
adding that potentially it could rise later to 40 percent.
Statoil, the operator of the field, has 49.3 percent in the
exploration license. The other partners are state-owned Petoro
with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7 percent
and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent.
Oseberg East holds about 6.6 million cubic meters (41.5
million barrels) of recoverable oil, data from Norwegian
Petroleum Directorate shows.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)