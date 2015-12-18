OSLO Dec 18 Statoil and partners
expect to invest some 8.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($933.87
million) in the development of the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project
off Norway, the firm said on Friday.
Production is expected to start in the second quarter of
2018, Statoil said in a statement. Vestflanken 2 is seen to
produce in excess of 100 million barrels of oil equivalents in
its lifetime.
Oseberg Vestflanken 2 is the first of three planned phases
for developing the remaining reserves in the Oseberg area,
Statoil said.
Statoil's partners in Oseberg are Norwegian state-owned firm
Petoro with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7
percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent. Statoil's
stake is 49.3 percent.
($1 = 8.7807 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)