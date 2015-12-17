OSLO Dec 17 Norwegian oil firm Statoil said on Thursday it would present its development plan for its Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project offshore Norway on Friday.

New investments in oil and gas fields are currently scarce as energy firms curb spending in order to cope with a sharp fall in crude prices since June 2014.

Statoil previously said it had chosen an unmanned wellhead platform for the development because a subsea concept would be too expensive.

The unmanned platform would be controlled from the Oseberg field centre.

Statoil's partners in Oseberg are Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7 percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent.