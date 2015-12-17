OSLO Dec 17 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
said on Thursday it would present its development plan for its
Oseberg Vestflanken 2 project offshore Norway on Friday.
New investments in oil and gas fields are currently scarce
as energy firms curb spending in order to cope with a sharp fall
in crude prices since June 2014.
Statoil previously said it had chosen an unmanned wellhead
platform for the development because a subsea concept would be
too expensive.
The unmanned platform would be controlled from the Oseberg
field centre.
Statoil's partners in Oseberg are Norwegian state-owned firm
Petoro with 33.6 percent, France's Total with 14.7
percent and ConocoPhillips with 2.4 percent.
